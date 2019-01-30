Shirley Marie Mitchell (Tibbles), 94, Cameron

Obituary for Shirley Marie Mitchell (Tibbles) Print

Shirley M. Mitchell

1924-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Shirley Marie Mitchell, 94, Cameron, passed away on January 29, 2019.

Shirley was born on August 5, 1924 in Gallatin, Missouri to Walter and Fannie (Pearson) Tibbles.

Shirley was a 1942 graduate of Gallatin High School.

On February 8, 1948, Shirley married Forrest “Bill” Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Forrest and her brother, Boyd Tibbles.

She was a member of the First Christian Church, Cameron. Shirley had been active with the First Christian Church, CWF, Cameron Development Center, Meals on Wheels, and the former Stella Grinstead Nutrition Center.

Survivors: 2 sons, Jerry (Marjorie) Mitchell, St. Joseph, MO and Jeff Mitchell, Cameron; daughter, Peggy (Jack) Markway, Jefferson City, MO; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorothy McIntosh, Bethany, MO; nephew, Stan Tibbles.

Services: 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the First Christian Church, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:00PM, prior to the service at the church. Burial: Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron. Memorial donations may be to the First Christian Church and/or Cameron Development Center. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.