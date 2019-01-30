Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Shirley Marie Mitchell (Tibbles), 94, Cameron

Visitation When Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 1:00pm - 2:00pm Location First Christian Church Service Information When Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 2:00pm Officiating Pastor Russell Hamilton Location First Christian Church Address 318 N. Pine St. Cameron, MO 64429

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 4:29 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary for Shirley Marie Mitchell (Tibbles) Print
Shirley M. Mitchell
1924-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Shirley Marie Mitchell, 94, Cameron, passed away on January 29, 2019.
Shirley was born on August 5, 1924 in Gallatin, Missouri to Walter and Fannie (Pearson) Tibbles.
Shirley was a 1942 graduate of Gallatin High School.
On February 8, 1948, Shirley married Forrest “Bill” Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Forrest and her brother, Boyd Tibbles.
She was a member of the First Christian Church, Cameron. Shirley had been active with the First Christian Church, CWF, Cameron Development Center, Meals on Wheels, and the former Stella Grinstead Nutrition Center.
Survivors: 2 sons, Jerry (Marjorie) Mitchell, St. Joseph, MO and Jeff Mitchell, Cameron; daughter, Peggy (Jack) Markway, Jefferson City, MO; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorothy McIntosh, Bethany, MO; nephew, Stan Tibbles.
Services: 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the First Christian Church, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:00PM, prior to the service at the church. Burial: Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron. Memorial donations may be to the First Christian Church and/or Cameron Development Center. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -1°
Maryville
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -2°
Savannah
Overcast
-1° wxIcon
Hi: -1° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -1°
Cameron
Overcast
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 0° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -4°
Fairfax
Overcast
-1° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -11°
No doubt about it, Wednesday was an extremely cold day but the good news is that we will begin to warm up Thursday and then very warm temperatures for the weekend. For tonight, some very cold air still. The snow showers will move out by evening and we should see a mostly cloudy night. Low temperatures will be from -5 to 5 degrees with feels like temperatures as low as -15 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events