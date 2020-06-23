Shirley Maxine (Froyd) Sherry, 85, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on June 15, 2020, at the Village Care Center in Maryville.

She was born on June 13, 1935, to the late Leonard and Thelma (Jensen) Froyd.

Shirley was united in marriage on June 24, 1953, to Cleo Wesley Sherry, at the Reorganized Church of Latter-Day Saints, in Bedison, Missouri.

She graduated from NWMSU in 1972 with a teaching degree while raising 4 small children. Shirley retired in 1993 after 23 years as a kindergarten teacher at Nodaway-Holt School in Maitland, Missouri.

Preceding her in death was an infant daughter, Melissa Ann Sherry on October 14, 1961, her daughter, Carol Jean Sherry, on April 12, 1998, her husband, Cleo Wesley Sherry on June 24, 2018, and her brother, Gary Froyd.

Survivors include three children: Debbie (Nick) Lopez, Golden, Colorado, Dave (Rhonda) Sherry, Maryville, Missouri, and Pam (Dave) Winterscheidt, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 10 grand children and 3 great grandchildren.

Graveside services and burial will be at 11:30 AM, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the funeral home to help with final expenses.