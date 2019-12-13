Shirley Yurkonis

1933-2019

Shirley Yurkonis, 86, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

She was born July 16, 1933 in Maryville, Missouri.

Shirley married Charles “Chuck” Yurkonis December 27, 1987. He survives of the home.

She was a member of Savannah United Methodist Church.

Shirley worked as an Engineering secretary for the Electrical Engineering Department at the University of Iowa for 10 years. She later worked as a social worker at Christopher House in Chicago.

She enjoyed walking in the woods and was an Environmental Activist. Shirley also ran for the U.S. Congress in 2006 under the Green Party.

She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Felling, Jr.; parents, Charles and Ora (King) Doty.

Additional survivors include sons, Christopher (Lyn), Martin, Jon (Gabby) and Tim (Heather) Felling.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Alzheimer's Association.