Shonette M. Dozier, 94

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 4:40 PM

Shonette M. Dozier, 94, of Bartlett, TN, and formerly of Barnard, MO, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, in Bartlett.

She was born in Sandstone, WV, on September 9, 1927, to Elmer Thomas and Lena Esten (Taylor) Hutsenpiller. She had lived many years in Barnard, MO, and moved to Bartlett 11 years ago.

Shonette was a homemaker. She enjoyed dancing, and to garden. Her memberships included the Barnard United Methodist Church, and the American Legion Auxiliary.

On December 26, 1944 in Bennettsville, S.C., Shonette was united in marriage to Dwight Dozier. He passed away on October 28, 2010.

Her survivors include her son, Paul (Wendy Ray) Dozier, Bartlett, TN; her granddaughter, Shelby Lynn (Austin) Cantu, Bartlett, TN; her brother, Ray (Agnes) Hutsenpiller, Alexandria, VA; her 2 sisters: Lena Kamnamer, Gunnersville, AL, and Sue Pallett, Alexandria, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and burial will be on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 12:30 PM, at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS. No formal visitation is planned.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

