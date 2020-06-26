Skip January, 66, of Smithville, Missouri passed away June 23, 2020.

He was born September 3, 1953 to James Richard January, Jr. and Donna Evelyn (Fugate) January in Parsons, KS where he grew up and graduated from High School. He then served his country in the US Navy.

On March 12, 1975 he was united in marriage to Louise Ann Gillen. After their marriage they lived in San Diego, CA, Bremerton, WA, Gardner, KS and in 2008 they moved to Smithville, MO.

Skip was a self-employed contractor for many years. He enjoyed flowers, gardening and was fascinated by insects. Skip loved animals, boating, photography and karaoke singing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Kitten Wilson; and brother Monk January.

Skip is survived by his wife Louise January; children Annalee (Alan Disch) January, Amanda January and Chip (April) January; granddaughters Sydney Disch, Isabella January, Danica Macek, Katie Macek, and Whitney January; sister Carolyn Schroeder; brother Rick (Stella) January; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Skip was a loving and devoted husband, dad, grandpa, brother and friend who will be missed by all.

Visitation: 10:00-11:00 a.m. with Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Burial with Military Honors: Paradise Cemetery Smithville

Donations may be made to the Providence Hickel House.