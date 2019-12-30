Skyler James Allen, 29

Once the snow moves out Sunday we are in for a cold start to the week on Monday. Highs will only get into the mid 30s but wind gust will still be upwards of 20mph. This will bring wind chills into the teens for Monday morning and the 20s for the afternoon. Once we get through Monday we will start to warm up into the 40s. The sun will come out for a few days starting Tuesday, New Years Day will be sunny with highs brushing the 50s.

