Skyler James Allen
1990-2019
Skyler James Allen, 29, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
He was born October 13, 1990 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Skyler proudly served 3 tours in Afganistan in the U.S. Army.
He was a wonderful father, son and brother. Skyler was an organ donor, whose organs went to save 4 individuals that day.
He was preceded in death by his love Samantha Vaughn, in December 2015, grandmothers, Maxine Selecman, Mary Obermier; grandfathers, Kenneth Selecman, Ed Obermier and uncles, Matthew Selecman, John Obermier.
Survivors include son, Bane Allen; mother, Ivy Gaddy (Jeff Schmoe); father, James Allen; step-father, Jimmy Gaddy; brothers, Guy Gaddy and Keagen Allen; grandparents, Teresa Obermier Nolan (Kenny), Ken Selecman (Debbie Davis); step-grandparents, Mary Culver (Mike); aunts, Melissa Selecman, Kenna Smith (Shawn Scott), Kate Kozel, Lisa Hunt; uncle, Nick Hulet, Cody Selecman; cousins, Kelcie Filley and Christy Conroy; dear friend, Katie Weatherd, and Charlotte Weatherd; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Grace Evangelical Church. Online guestbook and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com.
