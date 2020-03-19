Slavica Todorovski, 67, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home. She was born January 25, 1953 in Macedonia, daughter of Cveta and Nikola Nikolavska. She married Jordan Todorovski on May 5, 1974 and they resided in Macedonia until coming to United States in 2001. Slavica was a woman of faith. She never knew a stranger, lived a life of happiness and encouragement. She loved her family, cooking and being outdoors. Slavica was preceded in death by son, Nikola Todorovski, mother, Cveta Nikolavska. Survivors include, husband, Jordan Todorovski of the home, son, George (Shelly Carlson) Todorovski of Saint Joseph, father, Nikola Nikolavska of Macedonia, sister, Ljiljana (Ljubisa) Ignjatova of Macedonia, granddaughter, Miranda Todorovski and grandson, Jordan Todorovski.

Mrs. Todorovski has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. No service arrangements are scheduled at this time.