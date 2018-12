Sohn Ray Gilbert November 20, 1971 - December 05, 2018

Sohn Ray Gilbert 47, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at his home. He was born November 20, 1971 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He graduated from Benton High School 1990, and later from Missouri Western State University. He worked at Riverbend, and Mosaic Life

Care. He enjoyed fishing, watching Chiefs football, Royals baseball, and Lakers basketball. Sohn was preceded in death by his brother, Jeremy Daniels and step father, Kevin Gerber. Survivors include: Mother Bonnie Gerber, father, Steve Daniels, son, Derek Gilbert, daughter, Denae Gilbert, sisters: Vonda Daniels, Stephanie Allen, and Christen Daniels all of St. Joseph, MO, and a grandchild, Raidyn Griffin, and his former wife, Debbie Stewart. There will be a memorial dinner from 2-4pm Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the St. Joseph Fire Museum. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home a graveside memorial in inurnment will be at a later date at the Savannah MO Cemetery.