Sol E. Meluney

1930-2018

Sol E. Meluney, 88, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at Missouri Veteran’s Home in Cameron where he resided since 2003.

He was born July 22, 1930 in St. Joseph, MO to Eugene and Winnie Meluney.

Mr. Meluney graduated from Central High School and attended Kansas State University. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was baptized in the First Christian Church, St. Joseph, MO.

Mr. Meluney was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Meluney.

He is survived by his sister, Mrs. Rosalie M. Jornayvaz; two nephews, Paul Eugene Jornayvaz, Robert Paul Jornayvaz III and their families.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for the loving care given by the Missouri Veterans Home.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Cameron Missouri Veterans Home, Assistance League or 1st Christian Church in St. Joseph.