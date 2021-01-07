Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sondra Rose Jeffers, 68

Sondra Rose Jeffers, 68, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 6:16 PM

Sondra Rose Jeffers, 68, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born January 28, 1952 in Oregon, MO, daughter of Selma and Orville Swope. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1972. She married Floyd Jeffers. Sondras hobbies included crocheting, crafting, including bead and jewelry making, camping and canoeing. Sondra was preceded in death her parents, granddaughter, Alexia Jeffers. Survivors include, husband, Floyd Jeffers, Sr., children, Floyd (Amanda) Jeffers Jr. of Stewartsville, MO, Shannon Jeffers of St. Joseph, Amber Jeffers of St. Joseph, siblings, Phillip, Jerry and Vernon Swope, Linda (Vic) Sare and Gayle Crawford, grandchildren, Lucas, Colby, Markos, Trenton, Hayle, Coleen, Sheradin and Heaven and great-granddaughter, Payton Jeffers. Mrs. Jeffers has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories