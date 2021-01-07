Sondra Rose Jeffers, 68, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born January 28, 1952 in Oregon, MO, daughter of Selma and Orville Swope. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1972. She married Floyd Jeffers. Sondras hobbies included crocheting, crafting, including bead and jewelry making, camping and canoeing. Sondra was preceded in death her parents, granddaughter, Alexia Jeffers. Survivors include, husband, Floyd Jeffers, Sr., children, Floyd (Amanda) Jeffers Jr. of Stewartsville, MO, Shannon Jeffers of St. Joseph, Amber Jeffers of St. Joseph, siblings, Phillip, Jerry and Vernon Swope, Linda (Vic) Sare and Gayle Crawford, grandchildren, Lucas, Colby, Markos, Trenton, Hayle, Coleen, Sheradin and Heaven and great-granddaughter, Payton Jeffers. Mrs. Jeffers has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.