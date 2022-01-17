Clear
Sonndra Sue Jones-Foster, 74

Sonndra Sue Jones-Foster, passed away December 25, 2021. She was born July 27, 1947 in St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:56 PM

Sonndra was a 1965 graduate of Central High School in St. Joseph. She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by: step-father, Shorty Sowards, mother, Reva May Sowards and first husband, Jim Jones.

Sonndra is survived by: husband Randy Foster of the home; daughter, Beth Blackburn, North Kansas City, MO, Becki McGregor, Kansas City, MO; son Jim (Emily) Jones, Omaha, NE; step-son Randy J. Foster, Springfield, MO; step-daughter, Karla Rose Gatchell, Tomball, TX; 8 grandchildren Alyssa, Dylan, Nate, Logan, Destiny, Landon, Levi, Addy; great grandson, Liam; 3 brothers, retired Master Sergeant Ronald (Pam) H. Webb, Dennis (Alice) Lykins, Kelly (Marsha) Lykins; 4 stepsisters.

Services will be 11:00 AM Thursday December 30, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO. Visitation 10:00 – 11:00 prior to the service. Burial, Allen Cemetery, Gower, MO.

For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

