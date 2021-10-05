Clear
Sonny M. Matt, 35

Sonny Matt, 35, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at a local hospital.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 2:25 PM

He was born to Michael and Debra (Yandell) Matt.

He attended Central High School and graduated from Pinnacle College as a wind farm maintenance man. He worked at many companies as a maintenance worker in the St. Joseph area.

Sonny loved to fish and ride his side by side and 4 wheelers. He was an avid fan of the Chiefs and the Royals. Also, he could smoke one hell of a brisket on his smoker.

Sonny leaves behind his parents, Mike and Debbie, his sister Kristi, his nephew Xavier DeAngelis, his half-brother Tony Trauernicht and his dogs Camaro and Johnny.

Sonny touched many lives during his short time on earth, and we just say "God bless you, Sonny". Rest in peace.

A Celebration of Life will be held 12:00 PM Sunday, October 17th at the Eagle's Lodge in St. Joseph, MO.

Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

