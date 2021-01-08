Clear
Sophia Belle (Kurtz) Atchison, 88

Sophia Belle (Kurtz) Atchison, 88, of Fallon, Nevada formerly of Elwood, Kansas died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at a hospital in Fallon, Nevada.

Sophia was born on July 17, 1932 in Eudora, Kansas to Homer H. and Alma M. Kurtz. She was a homemaker. Sophia served on the Elwood City Council 3 terms and the Doniphan County Zoning Board.

She attended the Baptist Church in Fallon, Nevada.

Sophia was preceded in death by her parents, son, William Claud Atchison, granddaughter, Jennifer Atchison, brother, Michael Kurtz, sister, Katherine Wallace, sister-in-law, Kathleen Kurtz.

Survivors include; daughter-in-law, Francine Atchison of Hollywood, Florida

Granddaughter, Janey Atchison (Joshua Burgess) of Columbus, Ohio

3 great-grandchildren; Adam, Heather and Hailey Atchison of Columbus, Ohio, and 1 great-great-grandchild

Sisters; Leta M. Atchison of Tucson, Arizona

Ellen Kincaid (George) of St. Joseph, Missouri

Brother, Homer H. Kurtz, Sr. of Crockett, Texas

Close friends; Linda Hammond and Marilyn Johns of Fallon, Nevada

Numerous nieces, nephews and other friends in Nevada

Private family graveside at the Bellemont Cemetery under the directions of the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

We had a cloudy and foggy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Friday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
