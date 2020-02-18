Staley LeRoy Snook, Sr., 90

Staley LeRoy Snook, Sr., Cameron Missouri Veterans Home, formerly of Edgerton, Missouri, passed away February 17, 2020 at Cameron Hospital.

Staley was born on December 17, 1929 to Roy William and Zelma Lou (Hornback) Snook in Smithville, Missouri. He grew up in the Edgerton/Smithville area and graduated from Edgerton High School. After which he joined the United States Marine Corps and served in China through 1949. Upon his return to San Diego, he met his future wife, Sallie Evans, who was also a Marine. They were married in March, 1952. The family moved back to Edgerton, Missouri in 1959.

Staley ran his own gas station and later retired from TWA as a stores clerk. He was involved in the Edgerton Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, Boy Scouts and City Council. He also served in various city law enforcement capacities.

Staley was preceded in death by his wife, Sallie in 2018, his parents, sisters Gladys Virginia Snook and Dorothy Louise Knieb, and three brothers, Jewell, Raymond and Marion.

He is survived by his children, Staley, Jr. (Stephanie), Sheryl (John), Steven (Sara) and Sheldon (Mary), as well as siblings, Earl (Diane), Marjorie (Walt) Stubbs and Martha Jane (David) Williams. Also surviving are ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22nd at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton with visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Edgerton American Legion Post 445, 503 Belt Ave Edgerton, MO 64444.