Stanley DeWayne Weeden, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021.

He was born August 1, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Manley Tubbs and Charlotte Weeden.

Stanley retired from Wire Rope Corporation of America after 25 years of employment.

He enjoyed music, sports, BBQ, but most of all spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was known by his family and friends as “Stan the Man”.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kathleen Weeden, Barbara Jean Anderson; brother, Taju Tubbs.

Survivors include daughter, Rella Embray (Chris Bernard); grandchildren, Breonna Lindsey (Adrian), Daejah Bernard, Diego Bernard; one great-grandchild on the way; sisters, Sherrian Mayfield, Tarry Weeden, Debbie Jackson, Retha Payne; brother, James Weeden; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.