Stanley Ermal “Stan” Sportsman, 60, of Graham, MO, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO.

Stan was born on September 7, 1960, in Fairfax, MO. His parents were Ermal and Wilda Joan (Johnson) Sportsman, Jr. They preceded him in death, as did his brother, Steve Sportsman, and his niece, Hope Renee Sportsman.

Stan graduated from Graham High School in 1978; and lived all his life in the area. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, Maryville, MO.

He owned and operated Frank and Ernie’s Body Shop, and C&S Auto Company, both of Graham, MO.

Stan enjoyed playing his bass guitar. He had recorded music; and was a member of the A Highway Band. He also enjoyed working on and driving drag cars.

Stan enjoyed politics; and was a member of the Hughes Township Board. He played a big role in bringing rural water to Graham. He enjoyed helping people; and was a member of the Church of the Nazarene Board. He was also a keen 4-point pitch player.

On September 6, 1981, in Graham, MO, Stan married Cathy Renee Carter, and she survives of the home.

Other survivors include his son, Craig (Jessica) Sportsman, Savannah, MO; his brother, Stewart “Stoney” (Susan) Sportsman, Lake Charles, LA, and his 3 sisters: Sandy Kaufman, Orange, TX, Sue (Doug) Kline, Maitland, MO, and Sherri Sportsman, Kansas City, MO; 2 grandchildren: Rylie and Rowdy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 PM on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO.

The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 5-7:00 PM, at the funeral home.