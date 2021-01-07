Clear
Stanley "J.R." Francis Kizior Jr., 73

Stanley "J.R" Francis Kizior, Jr. 73, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital.

Stanley "J.R" Francis Kizior, Jr. 73, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born November 5, 1947 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Alice and Stanley Kizior. He graduated from Benton high school, then served in the United States Air Force, serving two tours in Viet Nam. He is the recipient of the National defense service medal, Vietnam service medal, Republic of Vietnam campaign medal AFM. He was a Hydraulic Specialist with TWA, and also owned and operated Stanleys Heating and Cooling. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Stanley was preceded in death by wife, Linda Kizior, his parents, and sisters, Charlene Grimm and Mary Alice Schreiber. Survivors include, daughters, Tammy (Gary) Gibson, Topeka, KS, and Michelle Helfery, St. Joseph, MO, step-sons, Jason Williams and David (Stacie) Williams of St. Joseph, MO, brothers, John (Angie) Kizior, Mesa, AZ, Jim R. (Barbara) Ellison, Kansas City, MO. granddaughters, Jessica Helfery, Hailey Holland, Emma Gibson, Alyssa Gibson, Tracie Williams, and Aubrey Williams.
Funeral services and public livestream: 10:00 am, Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Doug Ellison officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Military honors under the auspices of the United State Air Force, and the Marine Corp League. Memorials are requested to the Northwest Missouri Marine Corp League Detachment #180. Online livestream of service, condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

