Stanley Luis Rock 77, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. He was born June 3, 1944 in St. Joseph, MO., son of the late Leota and Pete Rock. He graduated from Benton High School, St. Joseph Junior College, and Northwest Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology. He also received his Masters Degree in Sociology. He married MaDonna Ford in 2009, and she survives of the home. He worked at Western Regional Diagnostic Correction Center in Cameron MO, and the State Hospital and St. Joseph, MO as a Teacher. He served on the board of directors of Wolfner Memorial Library in Jefferson City, MO. He was a former member of the St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MO. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: wife MaDonna Rock-Ford of the home, daughter, Nellie (Will) Trigg, granddaughter, Tianna, brothers, Steve Rock and Patrick (Vickie) Rock, and a sister, Barbara J. Rock all of St. Joseph, MO.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Thomas Parker officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.