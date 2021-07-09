Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Stanley Luis Rock, 77

Stanley Luis Rock 77, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 7:44 AM

Stanley Luis Rock 77, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. He was born June 3, 1944 in St. Joseph, MO., son of the late Leota and Pete Rock. He graduated from Benton High School, St. Joseph Junior College, and Northwest Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology. He also received his Masters Degree in Sociology. He married MaDonna Ford in 2009, and she survives of the home. He worked at Western Regional Diagnostic Correction Center in Cameron MO, and the State Hospital and St. Joseph, MO as a Teacher. He served on the board of directors of Wolfner Memorial Library in Jefferson City, MO. He was a former member of the St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MO. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: wife MaDonna Rock-Ford of the home, daughter, Nellie (Will) Trigg, granddaughter, Tianna, brothers, Steve Rock and Patrick (Vickie) Rock, and a sister, Barbara J. Rock all of St. Joseph, MO.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Thomas Parker officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories