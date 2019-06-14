Clear

Stanley Martin Crawford, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri

Obituary
Stanley Martin Crawford, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.
He was born January 15, 1926 in Barnard, Missouri.
Stanley married Jacqueline Wise on December 26, 1950.
He was in the Coast Guard and the Army and a veteran of World War II.
Stanley was an upholsterer for many years, liked wood working and refurbishing antiques. He enjoyed going fishing with his wife and later in life they would go to the airport to see the planes and have dinner dates.
Stanley loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Opha and Hazel (Thompson) Crawford; brothers, Dale, Forrest, Eldon and Curt.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Jacqueline; son, Stacey Crawford (Judy); daughter, Deborah D’Arcy (David); grandchildren, Dannen, Denae, Amanda, Lauren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to McCarthy Baptist Church.

