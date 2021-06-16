Stanley Paul Mejia, 69, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021.

He was born April 24, 1952 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Rudy John Mejia, Sr. and Henrietta (Parker) Mejia.

Stanley was a 1970 graduate of Lafayette High School and earned his degree from Missouri Western State College.

He married Barbara Logan in December 1974. She survives of the home.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Amy Mejia; brother, Rudy John Mejia, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Gwynnie Mejia.

Survivors include wife, Barbara; daughters, Stephanie Irick (Ed), Mandy Wells (Chris), and Larissa Fowler (Scot); grandchildren, Blake Mejia, Easton Wells, Lexington Young, Chloe Young, Reagan Fowler, Sarah Irick, Lukas Camarillo, Cooper Wells, Colt Wells, and Finn Stanley Fowler; brothers, David Mejia (Marti Nurski), and Mark Mejia (Patti); sister, Luanne Mejia; numerous other family members and friends.

Farewell Services 12:30 P.M. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Livestream will be available at https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/54963. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. A memorial service for Stanley will be held at a later date at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory in St. Joseph.