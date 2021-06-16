Clear
Stanley Paul Mejia, 69

Stanley Paul Mejia, 69, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 2:30 PM

He was born April 24, 1952 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Rudy John Mejia, Sr. and Henrietta (Parker) Mejia.
Stanley was a 1970 graduate of Lafayette High School and earned his degree from Missouri Western State College.
He married Barbara Logan in December 1974. She survives of the home.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Amy Mejia; brother, Rudy John Mejia, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Gwynnie Mejia.
Survivors include wife, Barbara; daughters, Stephanie Irick (Ed), Mandy Wells (Chris), and Larissa Fowler (Scot); grandchildren, Blake Mejia, Easton Wells, Lexington Young, Chloe Young, Reagan Fowler, Sarah Irick, Lukas Camarillo, Cooper Wells, Colt Wells, and Finn Stanley Fowler; brothers, David Mejia (Marti Nurski), and Mark Mejia (Patti); sister, Luanne Mejia; numerous other family members and friends.
Farewell Services 12:30 P.M. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Livestream will be available at https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/54963. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. A memorial service for Stanley will be held at a later date at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory in St. Joseph.

