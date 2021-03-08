Clear
Stanley "Stan" Kevin Bigelow, 66

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 4:11 PM

Stanley "Stan" K. Bigelow 66, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his home. He was born August 24, 1954 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Patricia and Donald Bigelow Jr. He graduated from Lafayette High School, and he attended Missouri Western State University for 2 years. He married Rita "Susie" Rathburn on April 4, 1975 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. He was a St. Joseph Police Officer for several years, then worked most of his career in the corrugated box industry, retiring from Weyerhauser Corporation after 20 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing (especially in Canada.) He was an avid chiefs fan, and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Stan was a member of FOP, the Community Police Advisory Committee, the Cathedral School Board, and he was a Christian. He was preceded in death by father, Donald Lee Bigelow Jr. Survivors include, wife, Susie Bigelow of the home, mother, Patricia Bigelow, St. Joseph, MO, son, Brian (Jacqueline) Bigelow, Olathe, KS, daughter, Christina (Scott) Johnson, St. Joseph, MO, brother, Wayne Bigelow (Jeannie Scott), St. Joseph, sister, Dawn Bigelow-White, St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Bryan & Billy Willson, Brooklyn & Breigh Bigelow, Madison & Noah Johnson, and Colby Thornton.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Chris Olson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Hospice.

