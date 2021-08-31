Stanley "Stan" Ray Baker, 62, of Moberly, passed away Wednesday August 18, 2021. Stan was born May 9, 1959 to Carl G. and Patsy “Pat” A. (Collins) Baker in Maryville, MO.

He is preceded in death by his Father, Carl; Brother Stacey; Brother-in-law Larry Parrett, Uncle, Melvin Baker and his Grandparents Marvin and Grace (Simpson) Baker and Herschel and Virginia (Shelton) Collins.

Stan is survived by his son Jason (Marah) Baker, granddaughter, Malayna Adams, Grain Valley, MO; Mother, Pat Baker, Gallatin, MO; 3 Sisters, Carla Arnold, Gallatin, MO, Tina Baker, Overland Park, KS, Becky Parrett, Hoyt, KS; Uncle, Lloyd Baker, Bee Branch, AK. He also loved and was survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and many friends.

Stan attended all of his grade school and high school years at East Buchanan High School and graduated in 1977 in Gower, Mo. He loved playing football then and was an avid K.C. Chiefs fan and would call his family on the phone with lively, "play by play" discussions about how he thought they were doing. Numerous times his mom and him would stay on the phone throughout the game and cheer them on.

Stan always tried to better himself and he wanted to make his own money early on. He threw the St. Joseph News Press throughout high school and received many rewards and trips for being the best carrier for them. He chose again to deliver papers again to make extra money in Gallatin, Mo. His customers praised him and often times made him gifts and tipped him for his efforts. After moving to the St. Joseph area; he worked with most of his uncles who owned and mentored him at their local gas station and mechanic services. He decided that he would get more education in the mechanic field and attended vocational school in Chillicothe, Mo. He worked as a mechanic for a number of years. During this part of his life; he developed some medical issues and had a heart attack at age 32, and could have easily died with this. He had to make some hard decisions during this time. He had health issues off and on, but he persevered despite of them. Stan had many loves in his life, but he loved his son, Jason dearly and everyone of his family members.

Later on in his life, he started working as a Correction Officer for the Dept. of Correction in Cameron, Mo. and worked 20+ years and retired from the Moberly Dept. of Corrections. He also earned a lot of accolades from there and had many friends there who thought he was a special guy.

Stan mostly was a Cowboy at heart and was "dressed to the nines,"with hat, boots, and buckles. He had the Cowboy spirit and was gruff on the outside most of the time, but you knew he was "soft as butter on the inside." His devilish spirit, sense of humor, and love will live on in our hearts forever. We miss him already!

Services will be 3:30 PM Saturday August 21, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO. Visitation 3:00-3:30 prior to the service. Burial, Lebanon Cemetery, Stewartsville, MO.

