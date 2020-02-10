Stephanie Annette Gabbert

1963-2020

Stephanie Annette Gabbert, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020.

She was born November 18, 1963 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Stephanie graduated from South Houston High School in Pasadena, Texas then later attended Missouri Western State University where she earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Education. She was a member of the Alpha Gamma Sorority. She taught for the St. Joseph School District for 23 years. Teaching children was her passion.

Stephanie enjoyed shopping, traveling and most of all spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Myers; and sister, Shelly Brock

Survivors include husband of 39 years, Robert Gabbert; children, Amber Bodenhamer, Mathew Gabbert (Jamie), Joshua Gabbert (Kristen); grandchildren, Madison, Asher, Elam, Neva, Emmaryn, Wyatt; mother, June Berry; siblings, Mark Myers, Kent Myers (Blenda), Jeff Myers, Judy Green (Kenny); numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.