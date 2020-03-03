Stephanie Lynn Veale, 54, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away February 28, 2020 at her home. Stephanie was born June 6, 1965 in St. Joseph to Loren Keith and Rebecca Ellen (Pickett) Clouse.

She was the office manager for State Farm Insurance Company Linda Holmes Agency and after Linda retired the Nick Koeteman Agency.

Stephanie married Max Veale on July 11, 1993 in St. Joseph at McCarthy Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Max; two daughters Makenna Veale, Rileigh Veale; her parents Loren Keith and Rebecca Ellen Clouse; a sister Rebecca Yager (Toby); sister-in-law, Cheryl Green (Forrest); brother-in-law Wally Veale (Connie); brother-in-law Billy Veale (April); sister-in-law Becky Veale; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Stephanie was loving, loyal, hard-working, and willing to help others at a moments notice. She was a Notary Public. Stephanie loved the snow, camping, family vacations, and going to her daughters sporting events.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are recommended to the Savannah R-3 School District Foundation for the Stephanie Veale Scholarship.

Memorial visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Memorial services will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at the chapel. Private graveside services will be at a later date.