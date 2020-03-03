Clear

Stephanie Lynn Veale, 54

Visitation: Thursday, March 5th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Friday, March 6th 2020 10:0 AM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 10:11 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Stephanie Lynn Veale, 54, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away February 28, 2020 at her home. Stephanie was born June 6, 1965 in St. Joseph to Loren Keith and Rebecca Ellen (Pickett) Clouse.

She was the office manager for State Farm Insurance Company Linda Holmes Agency and after Linda retired the Nick Koeteman Agency.

Stephanie married Max Veale on July 11, 1993 in St. Joseph at McCarthy Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Max; two daughters Makenna Veale, Rileigh Veale; her parents Loren Keith and Rebecca Ellen Clouse; a sister Rebecca Yager (Toby); sister-in-law, Cheryl Green (Forrest); brother-in-law Wally Veale (Connie); brother-in-law Billy Veale (April); sister-in-law Becky Veale; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Stephanie was loving, loyal, hard-working, and willing to help others at a moments notice. She was a Notary Public. Stephanie loved the snow, camping, family vacations, and going to her daughters sporting events.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are recommended to the Savannah R-3 School District Foundation for the Stephanie Veale Scholarship.

Memorial visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Memorial services will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at the chapel. Private graveside services will be at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
A cold front has moved through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday morning bringing with it cooler air and clouds to the area. Temperatures were only in the 50s for highs with a northwest wind keeping us cool.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories