Stephanie Michelle Porter October 4, 1985 - November 14, 2018

Stephanie Michelle Porter 33, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018 unexpectedly at her home. She was born October 4, 1985 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Kerri and Rick House. She graduated from Mid Buchanan High School class of 2004 and attended Northwest Missouri State University. Stephanie married Danny Porter on May 9, 2015. She worked at Missouri Western State University, and loved to cook, and read. She was a loving wife, daughter and mother, and a member of the Faucet Baptist Church. Stephanie was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Duwayne House, maternal grandfather, Dale Morgan. Survivors include, husband, Danny, daughter Decklyn Grace, both of the home. her parents, Rick and Kerri House of Faucett, paternal grandmother, Mildred House, St. Joseph, MO, maternal grandmother, Twyla Morgan, Faucett, sisters: Taylor House, Faucett, MO, and Erin (Matthew) McGinley and their children, Hayden, Grayson, and Camdyn, of Faucett, MO, and father and mother-in-law, Mark & Diane Porter of King City, MO, brother-in-laws: Jeremy (Katie) Porter and their children, Brayden, Greyson, Kingston, and Emersyn, of Washington, and Kirby Porter and his children, Holten and Heidi, of Union Star, MO.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, November 19, 2018 at Faucett Baptist Church, Rev. Pat Sampson officiating, The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Faucett Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Decklyn Porter Scholarship Fund.