Stephen Allan Coleman, 49

Visitation: Sunday, March 8th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home. 206 E. South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO 64468. ■ Service: Monday, March 9th, 2020 10:30 AM @ Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home. ■ Burial: Fairview Cemetery. Bedford, IA.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 9:22 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Stephen Allan Coleman, 49, of Maryville, MO, passed away following a one car accident in Andrew County, on March 3, 2020.

Steve was born in Maryville on August 22, 1970; and was a lifelong resident of the area. His mother is Carol King of Maryville. He was preceded in death by his brother, Randy King in 2008.

Steve was a 1988 graduate of Maryville High School. He attended Northwest Missouri State University also of Maryville.

He attended the Countryside Christian Church.

He was employed in the shipping and receiving department at the Federal Mogul Plant in Maryville for 25 years.

Steve had a passion for referring and umpiring. He loved all sports, and especially his coaching of the bantam football league with the NW Hounds team. He also coached little league baseball and softball. He was a dog lover.

He is survived by his wife, Angie; his mother Carol King, Maryville; his children, Tyler Allen (Haley Bordelon) Coleman, Colorado Springs, CO, and Haley Renee (Christian) Patterson, Rosendale, MO; his grandson Colton Patterson, Rosendale, MO; his brother, Jeff (Kristina) King, Santa Rosa, CA; his 2 sisters, Terri (David) Gallegos, Altus, OK, and Tina (Chris) Fletchall, Sheridan, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, IA.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Nodaway County. 2112 S. Main, Maryville, MO 64468.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s as a weak cold front will move into the area bringing with it gusty winds out of the northwest on Thursday afternoon. We should be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by the end of the weekend.
