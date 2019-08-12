Stephen "Chris" Lawhon, 56, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Chris was born November 14, 1962 to Stephen and Carol Lawhon in Altus, Oklahoma.
Chris married Kim Lawhon and from this union they had three children.
He had a love for sports, the outdoors and especially the Ozarks. There will be an infinite amount of memories forever. His signature "Oh Yeah!" when he found a patch of morels, hooked a nice fish or the Chiefs came up with a big play is priceless. He enjoyed teaching his children how to ride a bike, sports, fishing and that camo is always in style. Chris had a love for scratch tickets.
Chris was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Merrill and Katherine Parham.
Survivors include mother Carol Lawhon; children, Alison Lawhon, Brandon Lawhon, Ryan Lawhon, Asha Miller, Justin Hartley and Joshua Beechner; fiance', Stacy Hartley; sisters Kim Kellogg (Tim), Lea Cooper; brothers Brian Lawhon (Angie) and Eric Lawhon; seventeen grandchildren and one great granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Chris has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be a register book available to sign. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel to help defray costs.
