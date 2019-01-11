Stephen E. Hunter
1944-2019
Stephen E. Hunter, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019.
Survivors include sons, Chris, Charles and Darrell Hunter.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Stephen’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.
