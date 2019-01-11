Clear
Stephen E. Hunter, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 4:29 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Stephen E. Hunter
1944-2019

Stephen E. Hunter, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019.
Survivors include sons, Chris, Charles and Darrell Hunter.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory.



