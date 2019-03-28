Stephen G. “Stuffie” Dowling, 72, of Maryville, MO passed away on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019, at SSM/St. Francis Hospital, Maryville, MO.

Born August 12, 1946 in Maryville, MO, his parents were Eugene Carl and Mildred Melinda (Ulmer) Dowling. They preceded him in death.

Steve was a lifelong resident of the Nodaway County, MO area except for a period when he was in Mission, TX. He was a graduate of the Maryville High School, class of 1964 and had been a self-employed farmer. Steve was a member of the Burr Oak United Methodist Church in Skidmore, MO, and the Elks Club #760, of Maryville, MO. He enjoyed golfing, camping and boating.

On February 19, 1977 he married Barbara E. “Barb” Morlock in Clarinda, Iowa. She preceded him in death in 2009.

He was also preceded by daughter Brenda M. Dowling 2018, brother Gary Dowling, 2014, sisters Ronda Salsbury, 2010, and Jackie Holaday, 2017.

Survivors include daughter, Bonnie D. (Randy) Patterson, Graham, MO, son in-law Roger Young, Colony, KS. 6 grandchildren, Nicholas (Claudia) Patterson, A.J. Young, Crissy Atliss, Breanna Brockman, Dylan Young and Elizabeth Young. 4 great grandchildren, a sister, Mary Karen (Dave) Christiansen, Savannah, MO, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Steve has been cremated. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home. Pastor Paul McKim will be the officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date. No formal visitation is planned.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the funeral home with the destination to be determined later.

For online obituary and condolences visit, www.bramfuneralhome.com