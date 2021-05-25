Cameron, Missouri- Stephen K. Helms, 67, passed away May 14, 2021, in Abilene, Kansas with his family by his side.

He was born April 1, 1954 in Weatherby, Missouri to Covel and Frances (Cummings) Helms.

Steve was a superintendent for Clarkson Construction until his retirement.

He was a 1972 graduate from Cameron High School.

He married Carol Jean Andrews July 1, 2000 in Cameron, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Helms; parents, Covel and Frances Helms; and sister, Sharon Wilson.

Survivors: daughters, Chrissy (Chad) Fink and Cathy (Billy) Hansen, both of Abilene, Kansas; son, Jacoby Andrews, Osborn, Missouri; 5 grandchildren, Caitlyn, Chesney, Drew, Cash and Blake; 6 sisters, Linda (Robert) Schermerhorn, St. Joseph, Missouri, Karon Gann, Cameron, Missouri, Beverly (Robert) Wattenberger, Cameron, Missouri, Evelyn (Lynn) Banks, St. Joseph, Missouri, Debbie (Chuck) Kemmer, Easton, Missouri and Brenda (Steve) Lee, Weatherby, Missouri; sister in law, Brenda (Mark) Chamberlain, Abilene, Kansas; brother in law, Roy (Lorie) Andrews, Beecher, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews.

Services: 10:30 AM-12:30 PM, Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO.Burial at Shambaugh-Cope Cemetery, Weatherby, Missouri.

Memorial Fund: In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Village Manor of Abilene, Kansas. ( 705 N. Brady St., Abilene, KS 67410 )

Online condolences: www.poland-thompson.com.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.