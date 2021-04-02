Stephen Michael Remlinger, 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and wonderful friends. He fought a valiant battle for the last five months of his life following a stroke.

He was born April 1, 1956 in Topeka, Kansas to William and Eleanor. He was blessed with three siblings, Fred, Laura and Penny, and grew up in Prairie Village, Kansas.

Steve married his wife, Brenda, on November 3, 2012 and they spent the last eight years together in St. Joseph, Missouri with their two dogs, Chance and Malone. Between the two of them, they have five children and six grandchildren.

He graduated from the University of Kansas with two degrees in journalism and history and was an avid Jayhawk fan.

Steve faithfully served as a Captain in the Army, which introduced to him to his love of Germany. He worked for years at KU and most recently served patients at the psychiatric rehabilitation center in St. Joseph.

He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Anyone who knew Steve, can attest to the fact that he loved history, reading, KU basketball, Lego mini figures, and puzzles.

He also loved telling his signature “Dad jokes” to anyone he came in contact with. Steve was a soft-spoken and good-natured soul, and would do anything to help anyone he could.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, William and Eleanor, brother Fred, father-in-law, Jack Burton, brothers-in-law, Donald and Kirk Burton, Richard Hugunin, and other grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is survived by his sweetheart Brenda Remlinger, son Mike (Alicia) Collins, children by marriage Jennifer Dinning, Jan (Dallin) Ah-Mu, Jeffrey Ross, Jared (Darcey) Ross, and six grandchildren, Jaxon, Noah and Carter Dinning, and Tenley, Deacon and Ammon Ah-Mu.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 7 North Carriage Drive in St. Joseph. Live streaming of the service will be available.

Friends may call 6:00-8:00 PM, Monday evening at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel at 3609 Frederick Ave. in St. Joseph, MO.

In addition, the family will receive friends 10:00 -11:00 AM prior to the services on Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be may be made to the Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.