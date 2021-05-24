Clear
Stephen Paul Parrish, 72

Stephen Paul Parrish, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

He was born June 20, 1948 in St. Joseph to Charles and Geraldine (Wattenbarger) Parrish.
Stephen married Lydia Cruz on September 8, 1973. She survives of the home.
He had worked at Seitz Packing Company and then for 34 years at Johnson Controls.
Stephen was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Stephen enjoyed fishing, horse racing and country music. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Lydia; sons, Craig Parrish (Suzi), Jesse Parrish (Carrie), and Damian Parrish; grandchildren, Drake, Preston and Belle Parrish; and a sister, Cheryl Ream.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

