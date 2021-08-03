Stephen R. McAllister, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

He was born in Bunker, Missouri on June 2, 1938 to Charles and Edith (Jackson) McAllister. Stephen married Rhoda Alice Bening August 2, 1958.

He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1956. After high school he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, achieving the level of Sergeant prior to his honorable discharge. Steve then married the love of his life, Rhoda, and moved to Lawrence to start a family and attend the University of Kansas. He graduated in 1963 and remained a devoted Jayhawk fan for the rest of his life.

Steve began a 50+ year career in the banking industry and worked his way up from a teller to an officer, owner, and director. After 5 years, Steve moved his family to Lucas, Kansas, where he was a leader in the community for 25 years. He served as the mayor, a volunteer EMT, and commissioner of the K-18 Cookie Baseball Association, among numerous other community efforts while in Lucas. He was a self-taught painter, enjoyed fishing, and was the baseball coach for his son’s baseball teams.

Upon selling the Farmers State Bank in Lucas to the Pony Express Community Bank in St. Joseph, Missouri, Steve and Rhoda moved to St. Joseph and became pillars in the community during the last 22 years of his life. Steve was an active member of Ashland United Methodist Church and, while his health allowed, the St. Joseph Open Door Food Kitchen.

Steve was a loyal and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather and loved nothing more than his family. Family meant everything to Steve and he continued to faithfully support and love them his entire life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jim McAllister.

Survivors include his wife, Rhoda McAllister; sons, Stephen (Suzanne Valdez), Paul (Katie Moses), Tom (Lemuria Citi); grandchildren, Emma Lumpe, Mara McAllister, August McAllister, Fiona McAllister, Brett Carey (Cierra), Isabel Carey, Aidan McAllister, Juliette McAllister, Jackson McAllister, Sofia McAllister; sisters, Pat Cook, Charla Pryor (Jim); brother-in-law, Robert Bening (Irene); sister-in-law, Madalene McAllister; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 2:00 P.M. Friday, Ashland United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Ashland United Methodist Church or the Open Door Food Kitchen.