Stephen (Steve) Whittington, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully June 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a three year battle with cancer.

Steve was born May 30, 1950 in St. Joseph, to the late Clyde, Jr. and Ingeborg (Schnelle) Whittington.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy; serving three tours of duty in Vietnam. Prior to his retirement in 2012, he worked as a Leak Survey Foreman for MIssouri Gas Energy. Steve was a member of the Ashland United Methodist Church, United Steelworkers #267, and Duncan Hills Golf Course.

He married JoAnn Jackson on November 6, 1970 in St. Joseph, and she survives. Also surviving are son Ryan Whittington and his family Amy and Colin; daughter Amy Moore and husband E.J.; grandchildren, Zachary, Ella, Karmin, Kailey, Payton; brother Richard (Dick) Whittington Springfield, MO; sister Rosemarie Rothwell of Kingman, AZ; and many special friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to Mosaic Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund for Veterans.

The family wishes to thank Dr. A. J. , Lauren Short, A.P. R. N., and the entire staff of Mosaic Cancer Center, and the staff of Three Rivers Hospice for their care and support.

Open visitation will be Monday, June 8, 2020, from 1:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.. Services with military honors will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ashland United Methodist Church with Rev. Doug Walter officiating. All are welcome. Service will also be live streamed at aumcfamily.org.