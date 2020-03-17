Clear
Stephen W. Gaudreau, 59

Visitation: Thursday, March 19th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Friday, March 20th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. ■ Inurnment: Whispering Pines at Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Stephen W. Gaudreau
1961-2020

Stephen W. Gaudreau, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.
He was born February 2, 1961 in Norfolk, Virginia.
Stephen married Susan Arlene Dykes December 22, 2000. She survives of the home.
He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1978. He was in the 3rd Battalion-3rd Marines, Hawaii and served on 6 different ships.
Stephen enjoyed music, NASCAR, sports and animals. He always had a good sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Susan (Donaldson) Gaudreau; and brother, Ricky Cacy.
Additional survivors include children, Melissa Dominguez (Tony), Megan Martin (Ron), Stephen Gaudreau, Christina Gaudreau-Ergenbright (Nathan), Alexandra Collins (Brandon); 16 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Ken Gaudreau; sisters, Robin Gaudreau (Gina), Barbara Sofia (Tony); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Whispering Pines Cremation Gardens at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

