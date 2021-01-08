Steve Nelson, 73

Steven Curtis Nelson, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at his home in St. Joseph. He was born June 27, 1947 in Maryville, MO, son of Evelyn and Roy Nelson. He graduated from Rosendale High School, class of 1965. He married Trudy Vannaman on July 2, 1971 in St. Joseph. Steve was a Painter for St. Joseph Structural Steel and later Midland Steel. He later worked in the Shipping and Receiving Department at Wal-Mart, from which he retired. Steve was an avid dog lover, enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola and Pepsi memorabilia and he loved watching wrestling, and his soap operas. He was a member of Journey Baptist Church. Steven was preceded in death his parents, brothers, Ronald and Donald Nelson, sister, Marilyn Sweet and brother-in-law, Wesley Boyer. Survivors include, wife of 49 years, Trudy Nelson of St. Joseph, children, Matt (De) Nelson of St. Joseph, Michelle (Nick) Nelson-Smith of Oskaloosa, IA and Nick (Mykala) Nelson of St. Joseph, sister, Doris Boyer of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Quadyn, Rossi, Ashlee, Brayden, Bailee, Cylee, PJ, Brandalyn, Natali, Lincoln, Jessee, his dogs, Max and Kamo and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jacob McMillian officiating, The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to Locks of Love. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.