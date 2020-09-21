Steve Scamman, 80

Steve Scamman

August 19, 1940 - September 17, 2020

Steve Scamman, the son of Mark Henry and Marie (Roberts) Scamman, was born on August 19, 1940 in Maryville, Missouri. Steve attended Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Missouri, graduating in 1958. He then attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in education. Over time and attending night and summer school, Steve earned his Master’s and Specialists Degrees in education from NWMSU.

On August 24, 1962, Steve was united in marriage to Brenda A. Whitford at the Presbyterian Church, Fairfax, Missouri. They became the parents of three children, Kimberly, Stephanie, and Cory. The family lived in Fairfax for two years before moving to Rock Port where they lived until the present time.

Steve was employed by the Division of Family Services in Holt County and Atchison County, before starting his teaching career in 1974 at Rock Port High School. He taught the first Cooperative Occupational Education class, was the Administrative Assistant as well as the Athletic Director. In 1981, Steve became the Rock Port Elementary Principal and retired from this position in 1999.

Growing up a farmer’s son, Steve regularly helped his dad on the family farm after school. After retiring, Steve drove a truck for Bill Smith Trucking, Tarkio, Missouri, Brown’s Ag and Ralph Phelps Construction, Rock Port.

Steve was a member of the United Methodist Church, Rock Port, a former member of the Masonic Lodge, Rock Port, and Missouri State Teacher’s Association. Steve passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his home in Rock Port at the age of 80.

Besides his parents, Steve was preceded in death by sister, Mary Sue Kretchmer. Survivors include wife, Brenda Scamman, Rock Port; children, Kimberly Scamman, Topeka, Kansas, Stephanie (Tig) Molloy, New Hampton, Missouri, and Cory (Aubrey) Scamman, Shenandoah, Iowa; six grandchildren, Cole, Kalyn, Tate, Ella Scamman, Abigail and Piper Molloy; brothers-in-law, Dick Kretchmer, Waterloo, Illinois and Richard (Deanna) Whitford, Kearney, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Dick) Logerwell, Kearney and Linda Whitford, Raymore, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M., Monday, September 21, 2020, United Methodist Church, Rock Port.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M., Monday prior to the service. Open visitation begins 10:00 A.M., Sunday, September 20, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

Interment: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.

Memorials: United Methodist Church, Rock Port.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com