Steven Douglas Osborn March 31, 1952 - September 11, 2019

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 8:04 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Steven Douglas Osborne 67, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday September 11, 2019 Mosaic life care hospital. He was born March 31, 1952 in Lamona, Iowa son of Mildred & John Osborn. He loved working as a plumber, was an avid sports fan, and a member of the Pentocostal's of St. Joseph. Doug was preceded in death by his parents John and Mildred Osborn, and his father who raised him Bill Osborn, son, Coby McBee, brother, David Osborn, and sisters, Joanie Osborn, and Patricia Eaton and his dog Reggie. Survivors include wife, Kathryn Osborn of the home, daughter, Candy (Craig) Peters, Saint Joseph, MO, sons, James, Bill, and Timmy McBee, siblings: Greg (Rita) Osborn, Brenda Wells, Billy (Theresa) Osborn, and John (Mae) Osborn of TX, 12 grandchildren 3 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

