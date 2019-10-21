Steven Edward Fredrickson, 53, St. Joseph, Missouri,

Steven's Obituary

Steve E. Fredrickson 53, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born December 10, 1965 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Nancy and Jack Fredrickson. He graduated from Benton in 1984, then married Tiffany Lawrence on August 4, 1990. He worked at Triumph Foods for the last 10 years as a Parts Room Clerk. He enjoyed football and was a huge Raiders fan. He loved collecting comic books, especially Thor Marvel Comic Books, he enjoyed old video games, and a was a Godzilla Fan. But most of all he loved being actively involved with his boys sporting events, coaching basketball and football, when they were young, attending all their events as possible. Steve was preceded in death by mother, Nancy Jeanne Fredrickson. Survivors include, wife, Tiffany Fredrickson of the home, father, Jack Fredrickson, St. Joseph, sons, Zack and Tyler Fredrickson, St. Joseph, sisters, Tracy (Joe) Kerner, Derby, KS, and Angie (Phil) Giegerich, Lees Summit, MO, and grand daughter, Scarlett Fredrickson.

Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Thursday, Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association.