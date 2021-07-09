Clear
Steven Edward Horine, 69

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 8:11 AM

Steven Edward Horine 69, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at his home. He was born October 10, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Patsy & Paul Horine. He attended Benton High School. He had numerous hobbies, loved electronics and had a passion for anything remote controlled. He would build and meticulously assemble remote controlled cars, model airplanes and model railroads. He enjoyed shooting pool and loved music. Steven was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Curtis Horine. Survivors include: step daughter, Becky Brock and husband Patrick, and grandson, Will of Lenexa, KS, brother, Michael Horine and wife Theresa Prudden, and nephew, Chris Prudden of Saint Joseph, MO, and his former ex, Annette Obermier of Lenexa, KS. The family will receive friends and family from 4:30-6:30 pm Monday July 19th at the Rupp Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held. He has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Interserv Meals on Wheels. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

