Steven L. Nielson, 61, Barnard, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021.

He was born March 6, 1960 to Glenn and Joyce (Green) Nielson. They preceded him in death.

On April 28, 1990, he married his sweetheart Julie Diggs. They were blessed with three beautiful children.

Steven loved his Savior Jesus and kept his eyes on the goal of becoming like Christ in everything which served to make him the nicest man anyone could meet. He was a hard worker with a passion for hands-on teaching and co-laboring beside his sons in the farming way of life. Their now adult children share how he always appreciated a good Dad joke.

Survivors include his beloved wife Julie; his much loved and celebrated children, Shawna (David) Sielert, Daniel and Silas Nielson; extended family and numerous church friends.

Private Graveside Services & Interment. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.