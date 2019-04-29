Obituary

Steve Esther, longtime resident of Weston, MO, passed away Thursday, April 25th, at the age of 64. Steve was born March 29th, 1955 in Kansas City, MO to Harold and Bernice Esther. An enthusiastic horseman and athlete from a young age, Steve rode competitively throughout high school while also playing soccer, rugby, and wrestling at a high level. During and after high school, he pursued professional rodeo as a saddle bronc rider, traveling throughout the central plains and Midwest regions. He met and married Mary Verhoff, his wife of 44 years, in 1975. Steve was a loving husband, as well as a devoted and involved Dad. He went into the family profession and worked as a truck driver for Roadway Express, retiring after 30 years and over a million miles without an accident. Throughout his career, Steve remained a strong proponent of organized labor and was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. After retirement, Steve and Mary traveled and fished through the United States, and he devoted his time to being an excellent grandfather. He was easily recognized and often seen around town in his large teal truck, accompanied by his three large dogs. Steve is remembered lovingly by his wife Mary, daughter Sara (Mike), and son Joe (Jean), and three grandsons Zack, Dana, and David, as well as many surrogate children, close friends, and neighbors. A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Weston from 11 am -12 noon, followed immediately by a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Boy Scout Troop 249 Trailer Fund.