Steven M. Graves 64, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was born December 9, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Margaret & George Graves. He married Cynthia Gripe Graves on February 4, 1984. He graduated from Lafayette High School. He worked at Mead Products, Summit Truck Bodies, and Ahern Rental. He enjoyed fishing, watching Cardinal's Baseball, big tenderloins, and spending time with his family. He attended the Journey Baptist Church. Steven was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: wife, Cynthia Graves of the home, four children: Chad (Tiffany) Graves, Owasso, OK, Steffany (Tim) Vincent, Belton, MO, Craig (Jessie) Graves of Parkville, MO, Sydney (Michael) Rueckert, St. Joseph, MO, grandsons, Asher & Ethan, sister, Wanda (Mike) Studer, Wathena, KS, brothers, David (Kathy) Graves, Donald (Sheila) Graves Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8pm Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 am Tuesday at the Journey Baptist Church. Minister Randy Rogers officiating. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Posted: Mar 8, 2021 4:18 PM