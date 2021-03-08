Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Steven M. Graves, 64

Steven M. Graves 64, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 4:18 PM

Steven M. Graves 64, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was born December 9, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Margaret & George Graves. He married Cynthia Gripe Graves on February 4, 1984. He graduated from Lafayette High School. He worked at Mead Products, Summit Truck Bodies, and Ahern Rental. He enjoyed fishing, watching Cardinal's Baseball, big tenderloins, and spending time with his family. He attended the Journey Baptist Church. Steven was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: wife, Cynthia Graves of the home, four children: Chad (Tiffany) Graves, Owasso, OK, Steffany (Tim) Vincent, Belton, MO, Craig (Jessie) Graves of Parkville, MO, Sydney (Michael) Rueckert, St. Joseph, MO, grandsons, Asher & Ethan, sister, Wanda (Mike) Studer, Wathena, KS, brothers, David (Kathy) Graves, Donald (Sheila) Graves Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8pm Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 am Tuesday at the Journey Baptist Church. Minister Randy Rogers officiating. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Falls City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 69°
Temperatures started out on the mild side with most areas in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Monday was another warm and windy day with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. With the dry conditions outdoor burning should be avoided Monday and Tuesday as low humidity and gusty winds continue. Winds will stay breezy over the next few days with wind gusts around 20-30 mph. A more active pattern of weather will settle in for most of this week with our first chance of light rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. A better chance for more moderate to heavy rain with possibly a few thunderstorms will move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday with a cold front. That front will stall south of our area late in the week, providing several more chances for rain throughout the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler after the cold front rolls through with highs back in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories