Steven Michael Myers, 28, Kansas City, MO passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home in Kansas City. He was born May 28, 1992 in St. Joseph, MO to Steven and Karen (Harvey) Myers.

Steven enjoyed sketching and drawing, camping and canoeing, and the ecosystems of his many fish tanks. He graduated from Central High School, St. Joseph, MO in 2010. He graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia in 2014 with a Bachelor’s degree in Biology. In Spring Semester of his junior year he was an Intern for Representative John Rizzo of Kansas City. It was an internship through the Civic Leaders Internship Program for the 2013 Legislative Session. He was employed at Walmart in Columbia, MO beginning Fall of 2012 and worked his way up to Assistant Manager of the Sedalia, MO store in 2018.

Steven was kind with a truly caring heart. He was also dependably sarcastic. He was an intellectual, always willing to discuss and debate a variety of topics. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Steven is survived by his mother; Karen Harvey Myers of Kansas City; one brother, Cody (Jessi) Myers of Kansas City, MO; three sisters, Jessica (Jeremy) Myers-Ginn, Stephanie Myers and Nick Waldo, and Carly Myers and Montrell Adams all of Kansas City, MO; aunt, Kathy Harvey of St. Joseph; nephews, Jaden Myers, Hadrian Myers, Lucian Myers, Malachi Adams and niece, Lila Waldo. He is also survived by many loving friends and his faithful companion Rocco. Steven was preceded in death by his father, Steven Harold Myers; brother, John Dylan Myers; paternal grandparents, Harold “Sonny” Calvin and L. Elaine (Dillard) Myers; maternal grandparents, Gene Alvin and Lila Marie (Elliott) Harvey; and uncle Kevin Lynn Harvey.

A time of remembrance will be 3:30PM, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Visitation and family receiving hour will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 2:00PM to 3:30PM at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Johns Cemetery, Amazonia, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Trevor Project.