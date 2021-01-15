Steven “Pappy” Margulies, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021.

He was born January 21, 1953 in Bronx, New York to Rubin and Rita (Horowitz) Margulies.

Pappy married Michelle Ann Kamen June 13, 1992. She survives of the home.

He was owner/operator of Pappy’s Grill and Pub for 16 years. Pappy was a big supporter of Missouri Western Athletics, the United Way of Greater St. Joseph and also many other charities.

He loved the KC Chiefs, NASCAR, poker, spending time with “The Gang” and his family. Pappy always had a sarcastic wit and loved to share it.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Additional survivors include children, Brian Margulies (Amelia), David Margulies (Becky), Paul Kamen (Sonia), Kelly Carter (Marshall), Maggie Kamen (Jordy); grandchildren, Nick, Vincent, Olivia, Evelyn, Taylor, James and Eldin; brothers, Mark Margulies (Debbie), Evan Margulies; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended friends and family.

Private Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the United Way of Greater St. Joseph or the American Cancer Society. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.