Steven Ray Grace April 4, 1952 - October 27, 2018

Steven Ray Grace, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018 at his home. Mr. Grace will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday November 3, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home. A Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Patient Assistance Fund at Mosaic Life Care.
full obituary to follow.
