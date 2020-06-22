Clear

Steven Wayne Ohlensehlen, 68

Visitation: Saturday, June 20th, 2020 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504.

Posted: Jun 22, 2020 2:52 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Steven Wayne Ohlensehlen 68, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, Saint Joseph, MO. He was born August 8, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas, son of the late Alma & Warren Ohlensehlen. He graduated from Craig High School, class of 1970. His favorite hobbies were John Deere memorabilia, Hot Wheel cars, collecting rare coins, and he was an avid Chiefs fan. Steve was of the Lutheran faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Susan Ohlensehlen. Survivors include two sons: Bryan (Sara) Ohlensehlen and Dustin Ohlensehlen both of Saint Joseph, MO, brother, Alan Ohlensehlen of Savannah, MO, and three grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

