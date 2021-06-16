Clear
Sue Alice Shirley, 77

Sue Alice Shirley, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 2:40 PM

She was born September 7, 1943 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Kenneth and Bernice (Rice) Harvey.
Sue married Howard Shirley November 8, 1968. He preceded her in death December 21, 2020.
She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church where she was very active in her church community as an Elder and Deacon.
BA Graduate of Northwestern College Minneapolis in 1966, Sue taught grade school in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Missouri until retiring in 1998. After retirement from the public school system, she taught at the unemployment office and prison systems for others to receive their GED, totaling 41 years of teaching. She also volunteered at Heartland Health System/Mosaic Life Care and Living Community as an in-home caregiver.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Luann Hart.
Survivors include son, Brian Shirley (Micky); sister, Bette Chamberlain (Dwight); 3 nieces; and 3 nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

