Osborn, Missouri- Marilyn “Sue” Thompson, 80, of Osborn, passed away December 12, 2020.

She was born July 21, 1940 in Maryville, Missouri to Robert and Berenice (Schuman) Bradshaw.

Sue graduated from Wathena High School, class of 1958. On August 14, 1960, Sue married Ronnie Thompson. They later divorced in 1986.

She worked as a teller for Independent Farmers Bank from 1966-1967, taking 20 years off to raise her children. Sue then returned to banking, serving as a teller, loan secretary and loan officer then vice president. From 2004-2017, she served as president of the Stewartsville Branch.

Preceding her in death: parents, Robert and Berenice Bradshaw; son Billy Thompson; and granddaughter, Jace Thompson.

Survivors: daughter, Ronda (Dwayne) Groebe, Osborn, Missouri; sons, Donnie (Stephani) Thompson, Osborn, Missouri and Clint Thompson, Gallatin, Missouri; brother, Bob (Jan) Bradshaw and sister, Phyllis McCrory, both of Wathena, Kansas; 6 grandchildren, Megan (Josh) Ault, Kayla (Clint) Caselman, Derek (Kaycee) Thompson, Courtney (Chris) Gitthens, Jared Groebe and Levi Thompson; 5 great-grandchildren, Tenley and Carson Ault, Madison and Katie Thompson and Carter Gitthens.

Friends are welcome to sign the register book and pay their respects at the funeral home, Thursday, December 17th, from 9:00 AM- 6:00 PM and Friday, December 18th, from 9:00 AM- 10:00 AM.

There will be a private graveside service.

Memorial Fund: The Village Of Cameron Activity Fund.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.