Susan D. Welch, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri

May 2 Visitation Thursday, May 02, 2019 6:00PM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory May 3 Service Friday, May 03, 2019 1:00PM - 2:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 4:25 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Susan D. Welch
1955-2019

Susan D. Welch, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
She was born on October 24, 1955 to Robert and Ann Harris.
Susan married Michael Welch on July 20, 1991.
She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother.
Susan enjoyed traveling, relaxing on the beach, softball, bowling, and just being with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew.
Survivors include her husband Mike, children; Jeff Elliott (Patty), Becky Means (Corey), Karl Elliott (Amanda), and Stephen Welch, siblings; Marge Martin, Phyllis Miller, Jim Harris, Tom Harris, and Theresa Carter, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St Lukes on the Plaza or Barry Road. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

More widespread rain is moving in this morning and will continue throughout the day on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Rain could be heavy at times as we can expect an additional 1-2" so there is the concern of flooding over the next 48 hours, especially if you live in a low lying area or near creeks and rivers.
