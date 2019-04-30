Obituary

Susan D. Welch

1955-2019

Susan D. Welch, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

She was born on October 24, 1955 to Robert and Ann Harris.

Susan married Michael Welch on July 20, 1991.

She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother.

Susan enjoyed traveling, relaxing on the beach, softball, bowling, and just being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew.

Survivors include her husband Mike, children; Jeff Elliott (Patty), Becky Means (Corey), Karl Elliott (Amanda), and Stephen Welch, siblings; Marge Martin, Phyllis Miller, Jim Harris, Tom Harris, and Theresa Carter, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St Lukes on the Plaza or Barry Road. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.